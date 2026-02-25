Mitsubishi Delivers First Ammonia Fuel Systems for Marine Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The systems are designed for a Japanese ammonia-fuelled marine engine. Image Credit: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co has delivered its first ammonia fuel supply system and ammonia gas abatement system for Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG).

The systems are designed for J-ENG's ammonia-fuelled engine and represent the first units produced by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Mitsubishi said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ammonia fuel supply system is designed to provide stable and safe ammonia fuel delivery to the engine, while the gas abatement system treats excess ammonia generated during fuel switching between ammonia and conventional fuel oil.

Both systems support remote operation and automatic control through an integrated control platform.

The combined setup will allow onboard verification of J-ENG's ammonia engine together with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's fuel supply and gas handling systems, supporting development of ammonia-fuelled vessels.

Last year, J-ENG successfully tested its first commercial ammonia-fuelled engine.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a key fuel for decarbonising shipping.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.