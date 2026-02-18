Samskip to Sell UK and Ireland Short-Sea Business to CLdN

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The transaction covers container shipping services linking Rotterdam with multiple UK and Irish ports. File Image / Pixabay

Short-sea shipping operator Samskip has agreed to sell its UK and Ireland freight business to Luxembourg-based operator CLdN.

The sale covers container services between Rotterdam and ports in the UK and Ireland, including Belfast, Hull, Tilbury, Dublin and Cork, along with related operating agreements, Samskip said in a press release on Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Samskip said the move would secure continuity for customers while allowing it to focus on expanding its longer-distance multimodal network across Europe, the Nordics, the Baltics and North Africa.

“This transaction is highly complementary to CLdN’s existing shipping and multimodal activities,” Florent Maes, CEO of CLdN, said.