18 Arrested Over Alleged Illegal MGO Transfer Off Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the involved tugboat in the illegal transaction of MGO. Image Credit: Singapore Police

Singapore Police have arrested 18 men for their suspected involvement in an illegal MGO transaction off the coast of Pandan.

The men, aged between 21 and 45, were detained at about 12:45 AM Singapore time on February 11 by officers from the Police Coast Guard, Singapore Police Force said in a statement on its website on February 11.

They were crew members from two foreign-registered tugboats and one Singapore-registered tugboat.

Preliminary investigations indicate the crew allegedly misappropriated MGO valued at about SGD 13,670 ($10,789) without their company’s knowledge, with the fuel intended for illegal sale for personal financial gain.

All 18 men are due to be charged in court with criminal breach of trust by employees under Section 408(1) of the Penal Code 1871, an offence that carries a possible jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.

Authorities said they take a serious view of illegal MGO transactions and will continue enforcement and security checks in Singapore waters to deter such activity.