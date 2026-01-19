Fujairah Bunker Sales Fell 2.8% in 2025 on Lower VLSFO Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Fujairah's total bunker sales reached 7.40 million m3 in 2025

VLSFO sales dipped 7.3% y-o-y to 4.72 million m3

HSFO sales jumped 4% y-o-y to 2.22 million m3

MGO and LSMGO posted significant gains

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah declined by 2.8% on the year in 2025 as VLSFO volumes dropped.

Fujairah's total sales excluding lubricants totalled 7.40 million m3 in 2025, down 2.8% from 7.61 million m3 in 2024, according to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights released this month.

380 CST VLSFO sales reached 4.72 million m3 in 2025, down by 7.3% from 5.09 million m3 in 2024.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah gained 85.9% on the year to 29,130 m3 in 2025.

HSFO demand was stronger last year. Sales of 380 CST HSFO jumped by 4% on the year to 2.22 million m3.

HSFO accounted for nearly 30% of the 2025 total bunker sales, up from 28% in 2024.

Both MGO and LSMGO sales grew in 2025.

MGO sales gained 26.3% on the year to 3,648 m3, while LSMGO sales rose by 15% to 427,406 m3 in 2025.

About 54,711 m3 of lubricant was sold in 2025, up from 52,207 m3 in 2024.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in 2025 was $502/mt, down significantly from the $605.5/mt average in 2024, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $535.5/mt in 2025, down from $625.5/mt in 2024.

Singapore's 2025 bunker sales grew by 3.2% to a record high of 56.20 million mt in 2025.