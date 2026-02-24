Indian Shipping Regulator Urges Crew to Refrain from Sailing in Iranian Waters

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping regulator reminds companies not to deploy Indian crew to Iran as the Indian embassy in Tehran now urges nationals there to leave. File Image / Pixabay

India's Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has advised shipping companies and crewing firms not to send Indian seafarers to Iran and to exercise caution for vessels operating near Iranian waters.

The regulator first referred to a January 14 advisory from India's Ministry of External Affairs urging nationals to avoid travel to Iran due to the security situation, it said in a social media post on Monday.

Authorities have now issued a further update, with the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday urging Indians currently in the country to leave at the earliest using available transport.

The DGS said companies should closely monitor the safety of Indian crew on vessels operating in or near Iranian waters, including Indian-flagged ships and those transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Seafarers currently in Iran have been advised to remain vigilant, limit shore movement and coordinate with employers and agents to arrange safe return where possible.

The security situation in the Middle East has been deteriorating amid rising tensions between the US and Iran and increased US military presence. The developments have also raised concerns about possible disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil and fuel transit route.