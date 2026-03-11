Western Bulk Adopts ZeroNorth's Voyage Optimisation Technology

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Western Bulk has adopted ZeroNorth’s voyage optimisation tools to support operational decision-making across its fleet. Image Credit: ZeroNorth

Norway-based dry bulk shipping company Western Bulk has partnered with maritime technology firm ZeroNorth to deploy voyage optimisation technology across its global operations.

Western Bulk commercially controls about 120 vessels and operates an asset-light model, with many ships chartered on single-trip contracts, ZeroNorth said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

This operating structure requires fast decision-making, reliable operational data and the ability to quickly onboard vessels across a constantly changing fleet.

Western Bulk will use ZeroNorth’s voyage optimisation platform to support voyage planning, execution and post-voyage analysis. The system also includes end-of-voyage reporting, offering insights into voyage performance and emissions.

ZeroNorth said the platform uses advanced fuel modelling based on naval architecture principles combined with machine learning to improve routing decisions and operational efficiency beyond traditional weather routing.

The rollout was completed across five global locations within six weeks and is now live across Western Bulk’s operations.

“We’re very pleased to be live with ZeroNorth across our global operations,” Maria Bruhn Dellgren, Head of Operations at Western Bulk, said.