HTM Takes Delivery of Tanker Capable of Supplying Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is part of a series of 10 hybrid tankers ordered by Hercules Tanker Management. Image Credit: HTM

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM), the shipping firm established by Peninsula owner John Bassadone, has inducted another tanker capable of supplying methanol.

The 7,700-dwt vessel, HTM Elisabeth, was handed over in China and is the second in a series of 10 hybrid vessels ordered by the firm, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessel is designed to carry and supply conventional marine fuels, along with biofuel blends up to B100 and methanol.

It is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system and features hull optimisation technologies aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

HTM expects further vessels in the series to be delivered at regular intervals through to 2027.

The company took delivery of the first vessel in the programme in November 2025.

“Each new addition supports our long-term sustainability KPIs, including our ambition to reach 10% alternative fuel consumption by 2030,” the company said.