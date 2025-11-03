HTM Inducts Tanker Capable of Supplying Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is currently en route from Southeast Asia carrying B100 biofuel. Image Credit: HTM

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM), the shipping firm established by Peninsula owner John Bassadone, has inducted a new tanker capable of supplying methanol.

The 7,700-dwt tanker, HTM Harriet, is currently en route from Southeast Asia, carrying B100 biofuel, the company said in a latest LinkedIn post.

The HTM Harriet is one of the 10 hybrid vessels, designed to transport and supply conventional marine fuels, biofuel blends up to B100 and methanol.

The vessel’s destination and area of operation remain undisclosed.

“The next vessel delivery is scheduled for November, with additional deliveries every two months into 2027," HTM said.

“This fleet aligns with our sustainability KPIs, including our goal to achieve 10% alternative fuel consumption by 2030.”