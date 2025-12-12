BUNKER JOBS: CLdN Seeks Fleet Deployment and Bunker Operator in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: CLdN

Logistics firm CLdN is seeking to hire a fleet deployment and bunker operator in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping operations, transport or network planning, bunkering or other relevant areas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Plan and oversee vessel movements for the shipping lines assigned to you in the most effective and profitable way

Monitor adherence to schedules and operational KPIs and adjust where needed

Report on deviations from the schedule and explain the commercial and financial impact

Organise bunker operations for the vessels under your responsibility

Coordinate with the technical department on fuel quantity and quality

Ensure administrative follow-up (bunkers, invoices, certificates, etc.) and support operational cost control

Consult and communicate daily with Captains, terminals, commercial, technical and data teams to ensure smooth operations

Act as main contact for your services, balancing operational reliability and cost

Fleet performance optimisation and continuous operational improvements

Strategic fleet deployment and chartering in/out decisions

Emission reporting, sustainability initiatives and (bio-)LNG bunkering

Business cases across all related fields

For more information, click here.