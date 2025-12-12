BUNKER JOBS: CLdN Seeks Fleet Deployment and Bunker Operator in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 12, 2025

Logistics firm CLdN is seeking to hire a fleet deployment and bunker operator in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping operations, transport or network planning, bunkering or other relevant areas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Plan and oversee vessel movements for the shipping lines assigned to you in the most effective and profitable way
  • Monitor adherence to schedules and operational KPIs and adjust where needed
  • Report on deviations from the schedule and explain the commercial and financial impact
  • Organise bunker operations for the vessels under your responsibility
  • Coordinate with the technical department on fuel quantity and quality
  • Ensure administrative follow-up (bunkers, invoices, certificates, etc.) and support operational cost control
  • Consult and communicate daily with Captains, terminals, commercial, technical and data teams to ensure smooth operations
  • Act as main contact for your services, balancing operational reliability and cost
  • Fleet performance optimisation and continuous operational improvements
  • Strategic fleet deployment and chartering in/out decisions
  • Emission reporting, sustainability initiatives and (bio-)LNG bunkering
  • Business cases across all related fields

