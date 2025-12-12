EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: CLdN Seeks Fleet Deployment and Bunker Operator in London
Friday December 12, 2025
The role is based in the firm's London office. Image Credit: CLdN
Logistics firm CLdN is seeking to hire a fleet deployment and bunker operator in London.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in shipping operations, transport or network planning, bunkering or other relevant areas, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Plan and oversee vessel movements for the shipping lines assigned to you in the most effective and profitable way
- Monitor adherence to schedules and operational KPIs and adjust where needed
- Report on deviations from the schedule and explain the commercial and financial impact
- Organise bunker operations for the vessels under your responsibility
- Coordinate with the technical department on fuel quantity and quality
- Ensure administrative follow-up (bunkers, invoices, certificates, etc.) and support operational cost control
- Consult and communicate daily with Captains, terminals, commercial, technical and data teams to ensure smooth operations
- Act as main contact for your services, balancing operational reliability and cost
- Fleet performance optimisation and continuous operational improvements
- Strategic fleet deployment and chartering in/out decisions
- Emission reporting, sustainability initiatives and (bio-)LNG bunkering
- Business cases across all related fields
For more information, click here.