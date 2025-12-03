MSC-Led Ammonia-Fuelled Container Ship Design Gets DNV Nod

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval represents a step towards bringing ammonia to power large container ships. Image Credit: DNV

An ammonia-fuelled container ship design from the MSC consortium has received approval from DNV, advancing the potential use of ammonia in container shipping.

The 21,700 TEU ultra-large container ship has been designed by container line MSC, shipyard Zhoushan Changhong International and CIMC ORIC, classification society DNV said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The vessel design features dual-fuel ammonia main engines along with C-type ammonia tanks. It also incorporates several energy-saving elements, including high-efficiency propellers and hydrodynamic optimisation measures to improve fuel efficiency.

Ammonia is increasingly viewed as a key future marine fuel to help decarbonise shipping, with a handful of vessel orders already placed. However, its toxic nature means significant safety measures will be required.

“The AiP demonstrates that the design is in line with industry’s leading safety and design standards, reinforcing confidence in ammonia as a viable fuel for large container vessels,” Norbert Kray, senior vice president for DNV Greater China, said.