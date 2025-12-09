Galveston LNG Bunker Port Signs Supply Deal With International Shipping Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project's LNG bunkering terminal is due to begin operations in 2028. Image Credit: Galveston LNG Bunker Port

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port project has signed an initial deal with an international shipping company for LNG bunker supply from 2029.

The project has signed a heads of agreement with an unnamed international shipping company covering LNG bunker supply via a Jones Act-compliant bunker vessel in Galveston Bay from 2029, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The project's LNG bunkering terminal is due to begin operations in 2028, supplying LNG as a marine fuel by barge to vessels calling at Port Houston, the Port of Galveston and the Port of Texas City.

The terminal will eventually have a total capacity of up to 720,000 gallons per day, with two three-million-gallon storage tanks.

"This commercial milestone builds on the recent announcements that the GLBP project has secured all necessary major state and federal permits for construction and has selected its EPC contractor," the company said in the statement.

"Collectively, these achievements underscore GLBP's credibility and project maturity to deliver essential LNG bunkering infrastructure and strengthen US maritime fuel resiliency."

The firm is also in negotiations with several other international shipping companies in the container and car carrier segments for further supply agreements, it said.