Burckhardt Compression Chosen to Equip Ammonia Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027 for a bunkering demonstration in Singapore. Image Credit: Burckhardt Compression

Swiss machinery firm Burckhardt Compression has been selected to supply its compressor technology for the world’s first ammonia bunkering vessel in cooperation with Nissin Gas Engineering.

The technology will feature on a 5,000 m3 vessel commissioned by Itochu Corporation and Singapore-based subsidiary Clean Ammonia Bunkering Shipping, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The Laby Compressor technology developed is designed to handle cold, liquefied gases like ammonia safely and with minimal leakage.

The ammonia bunkering vessel to be built by Sasaki Shipbuilding Co. is expected to be delivered in 2027.

Once the vessel is delivered, MOL and Itochu plan to carry out ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering demonstration in Singapore.