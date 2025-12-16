Nikkiso Unveils High-Pressure Fuel Pump for Marine Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikkiso has supplied its fuel supply system to 40 ships operating at more than 380 bar. Image Credit: Nikkiso

California-based Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases has launched a high-pressure fuel pump for marine engines powered by conventional and alternative fuels.

The fuel pump is compatible with existing engines and engines powered by LNG, ethane, ammonia and hydrogen, Nikkiso said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The system is engineered to operate at pressures significantly higher than current marine standards, which range from 380 to 420 bar.

Most vessels have historically relied on lower-pressure diesel fuel systems operating at around 320 bar, but tightening emissions regulations and decarbonisation targets are driving demand for higher-pressure systems capable of supporting a wider range of alternative fuels.

“Nikkiso CE&IG’s innovation is built on the foundation of tens of millions of operating hours FGSS at pressures well beyond 420 bar in both offshore and onshore applications,” the company said.

Nikkiso has supplied high-pressure fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) to 40 ships operating at more than 380 bar.