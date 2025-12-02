EPS Orders 12 New Ships with Two LNG Dual-Fuel Ships Included

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract is valued at around $1.6 billion, with deliveries of the ships expected in 2027-2028. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has ordered 12 new ships, including two LNG dual-fuel ships from China’s Hengli Shipbuilding.

The contract is valued at $1.1-1.6 billion, with deliveries expected in 2027-2028, the shipbuilder’s parent company, Guangdong Songfa Ceramics, said in a stock exchange filing.

Six of these ships are conventional-powered very large crude carriers (VLCCs) with a capacity of 306,000 tonnes each, and two LNG dual-fuel crude carriers with a capacity of 157,000 tonnes.

The contract also includes an order for four conventional-powered 6,000 TEU capacity container ships.

EPS operates a combined fleet of about 20 million DWT across the container, dry bulk and tanker segments.