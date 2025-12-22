US Seeks to Detain Third Tanker Off Venezuela: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has reportedly previously been involved in taking Venezuelan oil to China. File Image / Pixabay

The US is reportedly attempting to detain a third tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela.

The US in in active pursuit of the VLCC Bella 1, news agency Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a US official and information from risk management group Vanguard.

The US official said the tanker was under sanctions but has not yet been boarded, according to the report. The ship has reportedly previously been involved in taking Venezuelan oil to China.

The incident follows the detention of two other tankers off Venezuela earlier this month. The first of these, the VLCC Skipper, has since been taken to the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area near Houston.