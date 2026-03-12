Bernhard Schulte Adds Hybrid Methanol-Ready Vessel to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It is designed to support offshore wind operations and maintenance as well as construction work. Image Credit: BSO

Hamburg-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore has taken delivery of the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), a hybrid battery-powered ship suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The CSOV, Windea Carnot, was built by Ulstein Verft in Norway and christened on March 6, the company said in an email statement on Wednesday.

“Featuring hybrid battery propulsion and prepared for future methanol fuel use, the CSOV is designed for low-emission operations and is well suited for both operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as construction support activities, including deployments in demanding offshore conditions,” it said.

Windea Carnot is the third of three sister ships delivered by Ulstein to Bernhard Schulte Offshore since mid-2025.