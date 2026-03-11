Oilmar Eyes Expansion with New Head of Asia Appointment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shiwei Liao is Oilmar's Head of Asia. Iimage Credit: Oilmar

Dubai-based bunker and shipping firm Oilmar DMCC has signalled the intention to expand its presence in Asia with the promotion of Shiwei Liao to Head of Asia.

The move expands the remit of its recently established China Desk as it looks to strengthen its presence across key Asian bunkering and trading markets, the company told Ship & Bunker.

"The China Desk was created in recent months as part of our strategic development to reinforce long-term growth ambitions in Asia. It has already shown strong momentum, professionalism, and clear strategic direction under Liao’s leadership," it added.

In his new role, Liao will be responsible for the continued development and expansion of Oilmar’s operations across Singapore, South Korea, China and Vietnam, with the company positioning the appointment as part of a wider effort to deepen regional client relationships and broaden its footprint.

“ Shiwei has been central to the early momentum of our China Desk Yusif Mammadov. Owner, Oilmar DMCC

“Shiwei has been central to the early momentum of our China Desk, and this promotion reflects both his leadership and our commitment to building a deeper, more structured presence across Asia," Yusif Mammadov. Owner, Oilmar DMCC, told Ship & Bunker.

"As we expand our coverage across Singapore, South Korea, China and Vietnam, our priority is consistent execution and long-term partnerships with clients and suppliers."

Oilmar says its dedicated Head of Asia role also comes in response to its customers placing greater weight on reliability, risk management, and consistent service across ports.

"Asia is a fast-moving market where trust and execution matter as much as price," said Liao.

"My focus is to build a disciplined regional platform strengthening client relationships across our core markets, staying close to local supply and logistics realities, and delivering consistent service as the market continues to evolve."