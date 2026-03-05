87 Maritime Firms Call for IMO Net-Zero Framework Adoption in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies warn that delays and policy uncertainty could weaken investment momentum in shipping decarbonisation. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A group of 87 maritime, energy and technology companies has called on governments to adopt the IMO’s Net-Zero Framework (NZF) in 2026, warning that delays could slow the shipping sector’s energy transition.

The framework provides a ‘clear and credible pathway’ for achieving net-zero emissions from international shipping by or around 2050, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The signatories said global regulation is essential for the sector, noting that a single international framework would provide clarity for companies investing in low-carbon fuels, new vessel designs and bunkering infrastructure.

They added that earlier signals from the IMO have already helped stimulate production of alternative marine fuels and the ordering of vessels capable of using them, while infrastructure development is progressing in several regions.

However, the group warned that uncertainty over the framework’s adoption could undermine investment momentum.

“Confusion and uncertainty resulting from delay in the adoption of the Framework risks undermining international investment and growth in the solutions needed to enable shipping’s energy transition,” the statement said.

Signatories include several shipping companies such as Pacific Basin Shipping, X-Press Feeders, Klaveness Combination Carriers, SamSkip and J. Lauritzen, alongside ports, fuel producers and technology developers.

The NZF, agreed in principle in April, failed to secure a final vote in October 2025 after opposition from a US-Saudi-led bloc, with delegates instead postponing a decision by one year.

It remains to be seen whether member states will adopt the framework in its current form later this year or move forward with a diluted version.