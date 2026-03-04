Minor Damage Reported to Tanker After New Attack Near Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The attack happened near Fujairah on Tuesday night. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker has sustained minor damage after a new attack near Fujairah on Tuesday night.

The tanker heard a loud explosion and debris from an unknown projectile was found on its deck about 10 nautical miles east of Fujairah at 10:30 PM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The funnel of the tanker sustained minor damage, but not major damage has been observed with no environmental implications," the agency said.

"All crew are safe and accounted for."

This incident was separate from two other attacks on Tuesday night, one of which was near Fujairah ten minutes later.

Iran is attempting to block transits through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the worsening conflict in the Middle East, upending a range of commodity markets around the world which rely on safe passage through the area.