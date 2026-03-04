UKMTO Reports Two New Middle East Ship Attacks Overnight

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The second attack happened near Fujairah. Image Credit: UKMTO

Two new attacks on commercial ships in the Middle East were reported overnight, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

In the first attack, about 137 nautical miles east of Muscat at 7:50 PM UTC on Tuesday, a ship reported a loud explosion in close proximity, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post. The vessel and crew are reported to be safe.

In the second attack, about seven nautical miles east of Fujairah at 10:40 PM UTC, a ship was struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to its steel plating. No fire or water intake was reported, and all crew are reported safe.

These were the sixth and seventh ship attacks reported in the region since US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iran is attempting to block transits through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the worsening conflict, upending a range of commodity markets around the world which rely on safe passage through the area.