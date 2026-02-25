Island Oil Arrests Cruise Ship in China Over Bunker Payment Dispute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case relates to a bunker delivery in Shanghai in October. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels firm Island Oil Limited has arranged for the arrest of a cruise ship in China over a dispute related to payment for bunkers.

The Liberian-flagged 42,289 GT cruise ship Blue Dream Melody was arrested on February 11 at Beihai Port in China, following a ruling from the Beihai Maritime Court.

The court order refers to $599,393 as the amount of security to be provided by the ship's owner or charterer. The case relates to the supply of about 392 mt of HSFO and 260 mt of VLSFO at Shanghai on October 21.

Under the terms of the court ruling Island Oil is required to file a lawsuit or file for arbitration within 30 days.

Blue Dream Cruises announced in December that it would suspend operations using the Blue Dream Melody as of January 4, citing the need for hardware updates and maintenance, according to a report from Cruise Industry News.