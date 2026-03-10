ABS Partners with HD Hyundai Firms to Develop Nuclear Electric Propulsion for Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will assess the feasibility of nuclear-powered electric propulsion for a 16,000 TEU container vessel. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS has signed a joint development project with HD Hyundai companies to study the conceptual design of a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system for container ships.

The project will assess the technical feasibility of applying the system to a 16,000 TEU container ship, as the shipping industry explores low-carbon propulsion options, ABS said in a press release on Monday.

Under the agreement, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries will develop the basic design, electrical component specifications and arrangement plans for a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system tailored to container ship operations.

“This project represents an important step in exploring the potential of a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system for container vessels,” Matthew Mueller, Vice President, North Pacific Business Development at ABS, said.

While nuclear energy has been used in naval vessels, its adoption in commercial shipping has been hindered by regulatory and safety concerns.

Recently, IMO's sub-committee announced it has started work to develop a safety framework to support the use of nuclear technologies in shipping.