IMO Starts Work on Safety Rules for Nuclear and Alternative Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IMO’s sub-committee has prepared a work plan to develop a safety regulatory framework to support the uptake of new propulsion technologies and alternative fuels. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IMO has begun formal work to develop a safety framework for new propulsion technologies and alternative energy systems following its Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction's 12th session (SDC 12) meeting last week.

The session, held from January 19-23, considered recommendations from the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee and prepared a work plan to address regulatory gaps for emerging technologies, DNV said in a statutory news update on Monday.

Under the plan, the IMO will consider amendments to the SOLAS convention to allow lithium-ion batteries to be used as a main source of electrical power and lighting, alongside interim safety guidelines for ships using wind propulsion and wind-assisted power.

The sub-committee also agreed to begin preparatory work on revising the Nuclear Code and related SOLAS provisions to cover the potential use of nuclear reactors in commercial shipping, with any regulatory deliverables expected from 2030 at the earliest.

Other outcomes included finalising new guidelines for remote inspection techniques and updating passenger ship safety guidance under the Safe Return to Port framework.

Draft measures remain subject to approval by the Maritime Safety Committee in May.