ClassNK Approves Carbon Capture Bulk Carrier and Ammonia Carrier Concepts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A image of bulk carrier installed with membrane-based OCCS. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has issued approvals in principle (AiPs) for concept designs of a bulk carrier with onboard carbon capture and an ammonia carrier developed by Oshima Shipbuilding Co.

The bulk carrier design features a membrane-based onboard carbon capture and storage system (OCCS) developed in collaboration with Fuji Electric Co, it said in an email statement on Monday.

OCCS utilising membrane separation typically has lower power requirements and a smaller installation footprint compared with conventional amine absorption systems, according to ClassNK.

ClassNK said the concept was reviewed under its Guidelines for Onboard CO2 Capture and Storage System, which include requirements for membrane separation technology.

Separately, ClassNK also granted an AiP for an 83,000 m3 ammonia carrier design featuring an IMO Type B independent cargo tank.

ClassNK said both designs were found to meet the applicable regulatory and safety requirements.