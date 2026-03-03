70-80% of Fujairah Bunker Barges Now Not Operating: Spotbarge

Spotbarge analyses bunkering activity based on AIS data and other sources. Image Credit: Spotbarge

The Port of Fujairah, the world's third-largest marine fuels location, has seen a sharp drop in bunkering activity since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East over the weekend.

Analytics firm Spotbarge, which analyses bunkering activity based on AIS data and other sources, has observed Fujairah's market dropping to a near-standstill since Saturday, Sebastiaan Kosman, the company's founder, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"I think 70-80% of the bunker barges went offline," Kosman said.

"There's only one fifth of the seagoing vessels there that you'd see normally."

Fujairah's market typically sees three to four bunker loadings per day, and on Sunday and Monday only five were observed in total, and no more up to 10 AM in London on Tuesday, Kosman said.

A total of 15 bunker operations were observed on Monday, and a further four on Tuesday morning, while the normal daily total is about 45 operations.