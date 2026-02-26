US Sanctions 12 Vessels Linked to Iranian Shadow Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US alleges that the vessels supported the shipment of Iranian oil products to Asia and beyond.

The US Department of the Treasury has sanctioned 12 vessels, along with their owners, for allegedly transporting Iranian oil and petrochemical cargoes as part of Iran's 'shadow fleet'.

The action targets vessels that have carried Iranian HSFO, LPG, condensate and other petroleum products to markets in Asia and beyond, the department said in an announcement on Wednesday.

Among the vessels named are Hoot, Ocean Koi, North Star, Felicita, Ateela 1, Ateela 2, Niba, Luma, Remiz, Danuta I, Alaa and Gas Fate.

Several have been active in the trade since at least 2020, according to the department.

Shipping firms designated alongside the vessels include Poros Maritime Ventures, Ocean Kudos Shipping, Mistral Fleet, Vast Marine, Behengam Tadbir Qeshm Shipping and Maritime Services, Paros Maritime, Wansa Gas Shipping, Goldwave Maritime Services and Ithaki Maritime and Trading.

The Treasury said the ships and their owners helped move hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian energy exports, which Washington claims fund weapons programmes and regional activities.