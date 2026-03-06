BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and good command of English. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and good command of English, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following qualifications for the role:

Experience in the bunker industry.

Completed upper secondary education (preferably sales/marketing).

A strong interest in sales, negotiation, and commercial development.

Proficiency in computer skills and comfort working independently.

Positive, proactive approach with a knack for building trusting relationships.

Strong analytical and communication skills.

Good command of English.

Willingness to travel 20–30 days per year.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.