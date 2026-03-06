EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Denmark
Friday March 6, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and good command of English. Image Credit: Malik Supply
Marine fuels firm Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and good command of English, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.
The advertisement lists the following qualifications for the role:
- Experience in the bunker industry.
- Completed upper secondary education (preferably sales/marketing).
- A strong interest in sales, negotiation, and commercial development.
- Proficiency in computer skills and comfort working independently.
- Positive, proactive approach with a knack for building trusting relationships.
- Strong analytical and communication skills.
- Good command of English.
- Willingness to travel 20–30 days per year.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.