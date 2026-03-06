BUNKER JOBS: Malik Supply Seeks Bunker Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday March 6, 2026

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the bunker industry and good command of English, it said in a LinkedIn job posting this week.

The advertisement lists the following qualifications for the role:

  • Experience in the bunker industry.
  • Completed upper secondary education (preferably sales/marketing).
  • A strong interest in sales, negotiation, and commercial development.
  • Proficiency in computer skills and comfort working independently.
  • Positive, proactive approach with a knack for building trusting relationships.
  • Strong analytical and communication skills.
  • Good command of English.
  • Willingness to travel 20–30 days per year.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

