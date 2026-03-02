From Engine Room to Living Room: LEGO Maersk Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship Highlights Growing Public Awareness of Shipping's Energy Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LEGO Set 40955 is available from March 1. Image Credit: LEGO Group

The LEGO Group Sunday began sales of its latest collaboration with marine shipping giant Maersk, in the process helping to bring marine shipping's energy transition into the public eye.

Officially named "Maersk Dual-Fuel Container Vessel", set 40955 is a buildable model of methanal dual-fuel powered ANE MÆRSK.

"The brick-built replica of the ANE MÆRSK container ship encourages builders to bring the first-ever low-emissions, dual-fuel vessel to life in a more house-friendly size," LEGO said in a press release accompanying the launch of the set.

“ when the industry's energy transition starts appearing in toy shops and on living-room shelves it is a clear sign the issue is moving into the mainstream Martyn Lasek, Managing Director, Ship & Bunker

The set includes a name plaque describing the vessel as “the world’s first large methanol dual-fuel ship,” while the model ship itself underlines its emissions ambitions with multiple “All the Way to Zero” decals.

Now in service, the real life 16,000 TEU vessel lifted its first stem of green methanol in 2024.

“With the exception of the cruise sector, shipping largely operates out of sight of the general public. But when the industry’s energy transition starts appearing in toy shops and on living-room shelves it is a clear sign the issue is moving into the mainstream,” says Martyn Lasek, Managing Director of Ship & Bunker.

"While the set carries a 12+ age rating, LEGO has a large and growing adult following, meaning its environmental message will reach both current and future generations of consumers and voters.

"Greater public awareness has several implications. It helps build commercial and regulatory momentum, strengthens the perception of methanol as a cleaner fuel, and normalises alternative fuels more broadly. That in turn makes new fuels feel more established and less risky, helping to ease investment concerns. Increased awareness of viable clean shipping options also raises pressure on cargo owners to use them.”

Set 40955 is not the first time LEGO and Maersk have collaborated to mark an environmental milestone, in 2014 releasing the now retired set 10241 to mark the launch of Maersk's Tripple-E series of vessels.