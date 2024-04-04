Maersk Boxship Takes on Green Methanol and Biodiesel at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was bunkered with 4,300 mt of green methanol and 1,375 mt of B100 biodiesel at the Belgian port on April 1. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

AP Moller-Maersk's new 16,000 TEU boxship the Ane Maersk completed its first bunkering in Europe this week, taking on green methanol at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

The ship was bunkered with 4,300 mt of green methanol and 1,375 mt of B100 biodiesel at the Belgian port on April 1, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges said in a statement on its website.

The operation was carried out at the MPET terminal, using two barges from TankMatch for the methanol and one from VT Group for the biofuel.

The Ane Maersk is the container line's second methanol-fuelled ship, and was launched from its shipyard in South Korea at the end of January.

"For Port of Antwerp-Bruges, this is also a milestone in its ambition to become a multifuel port, where a multitude of different climate neutral fuels such as hydrogen, ammonia, methane and methanol are available for bunkering, in addition to the range of bio- and conventional bunker fuels already available," the port authority said in the statement.

The Belgian port saw its first methanol bunkering in June 2023.