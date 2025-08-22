ISCC Rolls Out Carbon Footprint Certification Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ISCC has already issued 10 certificates under its new Carbon Footprint Certification scheme. File Image / Pixabay

ISCC has introduced its carbon footprint certification (ISCC CFC), a voluntary system designed to verify product carbon footprints (PCFs) and provide companies with transparent and comparable GHG data.

Developed in collaboration with sustainability consultancy Meo Carbon Solutions, the scheme responds to rising demand from regulators, customers and financiers for reliable emissions data, ISCC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The certification verifies the GHG emissions linked to a product, focusing on its global warming potential (GWP) in grams, kg or tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e).

Unlike existing frameworks, ISCC CFC translates international standards into a certifiable practice with clear calculation principles, defined methodologies, and third-party auditing.

It is designed to integrate life-cycle assessment and mass balance approaches, making it suitable across multiple industries and supply chains. The scheme also supports companies preparing for measures such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and wider net-zero goals.

So far, 10 ISCC CFC certificates have been issued.

The next version of the system document, expected in late 2025, will broaden the scope to include renewable energy, recycling, biogenic carbon, and enhanced ISCC PLUS integration.