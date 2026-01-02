China Delivers World's First Methanol Dual-Fuel VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DNV data shows that the global methanol-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 97 ships, with 366 more expected to join the fleet by 2030. File Image / Pixabay

A dual-fuel methanol very large crude carrier (VLCC) was delivered in Dalian in China, marking the first delivery of its kind globally.

The New Explorer has been built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for China Merchants Energy Shipping, according to the media outlet China Daily last week.

The vessel can run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet currently stands at 97 vessels, with a further 366 vessels expected to enter service by 2030, according to data from classification society DNV.

Most of the vessels on order are container ships, followed by bulk carriers and tankers.

As more methanol-capable ships join the fleet, demand is expected to rise for lower-carbon options such as green methanol and e-methanol.