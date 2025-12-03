VPS Launches New Version of Maress Decarbonisation Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maress platform is now being used by almost 700 ships. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and advisory firm VPS has released the latest version of its Maress platform using data to drive decarbonisation.

The Maress platform monitors main engine and emissions equipment performance for offshore vessels, and is now being used by almost 700 ships, VPS said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The platform now allows users to instantly compare vessels, or track a single vessel's progress over time, helping identify opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.

Highlights of the updated version include the following, according to VPS:

Improved analytics and reporting with flexible time-period comparison

Integrated daily weather insights directly on the map view

Year-on-year baseline comparisons to measure the impact of initiatives

Support for alternative fuels, including biofuels

Voyage replay with weather, activities and efficiency indicators

New Data Quality & MRV Validation module for trustworthy data

Advanced Energy Analytics (Add-on) for deeper insight

Future-proof architecture with an adaptive new user interface

"With Maress 2.0, we're strengthening a platform already used by nearly 700 vessels and connecting the Offshore Eco system worldwide," Jan Wilhelmsson, COO for digital and decarbonisation at VPS, said in the statement.

"This release delivers smarter analytics, cleaner data and a future-proof design that helps our customers sail smarter and perform better with confidence."