Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Refinery Shut Down After Drone Attack: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ras Tanura is the largest refinery in the Middle East. Image Credit: Saudi Aramco

Energy producer Saudi Aramco has reportedly shut down the Ras Tanura refinery - the largest refinery in the region - following a drone attack.

The 550,000 b/d refinery has been shut down as a precautionary measure following a drone attack, news agency Reuters reported on Monday, citing an industry source.

A fire was reported at the plant earlier in the day after the drone attack.

