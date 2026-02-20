ShoreLink to Supply Mobile Shore Power Unit to Port of Oslo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A mobile shore power unit is designed to be easily moved along the quay, allowing cruise ships to plug to onshore electricity supply. Image Credit: ShoreLink

Estonian technology company ShoreLink will supply a mobile shore power unit to the Port of Oslo’s Filipstad cruise quay to help reduce emissions and noise from visiting ships.

The Port of Oslo, Norway’s largest passenger port, located in the city centre, handles cruise calls, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“With cruise activity taking place close to offices, residential areas, and public spaces, reducing local noise and emissions is especially important for the people who live and work nearby,” it said.

The mobile unit is designed for urban ports and can be easily moved along the quay. It has a near-zero turning radius and a 55 m cable reel, allowing ships to connect to shore power without disrupting port activity.

Shore power allows vessels to plug into onshore electricity and switch off their auxiliary engines while berthed, cutting emissions and noise in port areas.

While the technology helps reduce local emissions, wider decarbonisation of shipping will still require significant investment in alternative marine fuels.

The climate benefit of shore power also depends on whether the electricity supplied is generated from renewable sources.