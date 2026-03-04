Middle East Conflict Leaves About 140 Container Ships Stranded in the Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jebel Ali port is becoming a temporary refuge for container ships amid escalating regional tensions. File Image / Pixabay

About 140 container ships are currently stuck in the Arabian Gulf as the conflict in the Middle East disrupts shipping through the region.

Following US and Israeli air strikes on Iran over the weekend, security concerns have made the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb unsafe for navigation, prompting liner operators to halt vessel movements, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

According to Alphaliner, 138 container ships with a combined capacity of nearly 470,000 TEU were sheltering in the Gulf as of early March 2.

MSC and CMA CGM appear to be the most affected carriers, with 15 vessels (109,000 TEUs) and 14 vessels (70,000 TEUs) respectively seeking shelter.

Among them is MSC’s 19,224 TEU vessel MSC Clara.

Several ships outside the area are also expected to change course as carriers reassess safety risks.

UAE’s Jebel Ali has become a temporary refuge for some vessels, with about 20 ships berthed there, even as reports said an air strike caused a fire near the port.

Alphaliner estimates the disruption could affect about 10.7% of the global container fleet, as more than 120 liner services normally call at Gulf ports.