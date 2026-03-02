UAE's Jebel Ali Port Operations Resume After Temporary Halt: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jebel Ali has resumed terminal activity after a precautionary suspension linked to a fire caused by debris from an aerial interception. Image Credit: DP World

Operations at DP World's four terminals at the UAE's Jebel Ali Port have resumed following a brief suspension on Sunday, according to reports.

All four terminals at Jebel Ali Port are now fully operational after a temporary precautionary suspension, local media outlet Gulf News reported on Sunday.

The suspension was reportedly triggered after debris from an aerial interception struck an area of the port, leading to a fire at one of the berths.

Meanwhile, other ports in the UAE continue to operate normally.

Sharjah, Khor Fakkan and Fujairah ports are open and operational, as per an advisory issued by port agency Inchcape Shipping Services on Sunday.

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified following a series of strikes and retaliatory attacks involving the US, Iran and Israel.

The UAE has also been targeted in retaliatory strikes by Iran, heightening concerns over regional shipping security, including the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy trade.