Finland's Meyer Turku Unveils Net-Zero Cruise Ship Concept

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipbuilder says new design could cut lifecycle emissions by over 90% using technologies expected to be viable by 2030. Image Credit: Meyer Turku

Finland-based shipbuilder Meyer Turku has unveiled a net-zero cruise ship concept developed under its AVATAR project.

The company said the vessel’s lifecycle carbon footprint could be reduced by more than 90% compared with the IMO’s baseline, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The concept combines a range of efficiency measures and next-generation ship technologies expected to be commercially viable by around 2030.

Meyer Turku did not specify a propulsion fuel, saying the design integrates multiple technologies rather than relying on a single solution.

“No single solution is enough — for example, simply switching fuels will not achieve the desired impact,” Liina Vahala, Head of Product Development at Meyer Turku.

The concept will be presented in more detail at the Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Miami in April.