Nereida Energy Wins First Contract for Battery Systems on Norwegian Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Passenger ships under 10,000 GT are required to achieve zero emissions in Norway's Fjords starting in 2026. Image Credit: Nereida Energy

Nereida Energy has signed its first contract to supply maritime battery systems, delivering a total of 17 MWh to Frydenbo Elmarin for the electrification of two ferries owned by Vestlandske Trafikk.

The vessels are being converted to electric propulsion for operation in the Geirangerfjord from summer 2026, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

The fjord is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where strict zero-emission requirements for passenger vessels under 10,000 gross tons will come into force from January 2026.

Under the agreement, Nereida Energy will deliver two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems. A 12.7 MWh system will be installed on MF Hjørungavag, while a 4.4 MWh system will be fitted on MF Jotunheim.

Both ferries will operate fully on electric power.