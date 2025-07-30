Titan Clean Fuels Conducts First LNG Bunkering at Amsterdam Cruise Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan’s operation also marked Ilma’s first LNG bunkering at the ARA hub. Image Credit: Titan Clean Fuels

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels has conducted its first LNG bunkering operation at the Cruise Port Terminal in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The mega-yacht Ilma, was bunkered in a ship-to-ship operation via the bunker vessel FlexFueler 001, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The operation was completed in cooperation with Molgas Energy Group and also marked the first time the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma bunkered LNG at the ARA hub.

Ship & Bunker previously reported the vessel took on LNG at the Port of Gothenburg on July 23.

"FlexFueler 001's safe and efficient transfer of LNG to Ilma demonstrates how ship-to-ship LNG bunkering is mature, flexible, and reduces the environmental impact of shipping in the most efficient way in the short term, while keeping options open for full decarbonization in the long-term," Grégoire Hartig, commercial director at Titan Clean Fuels, said.