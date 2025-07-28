Mega Yacht Takes on LNG Bunkers for the First Time at Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG bunker was supplied by Gasum, marking the first LNG bunkering of a mega yacht at the port. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

Mega yacht, the RC Ilma, made its maiden call at the Port of Gothenburg on July 23 and marked a milestone by becoming the first mega yacht to take on LNG bunkers at the Swedish port.

Operated by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the 241 m long vessel was bunkered with LNG supplied by Gasum using the bunker vessel Coralius and operations supported by Sirius Agency, Port of Gothenburg said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel features dual-fuel engines, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

LNG produces 25% less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its main component, methane, is a potent greenhouse gas, trapping 86 times more heat than CO2 over a 20-year period, according to the International Council of Clean Transportation.

Methane slips during production, transport, and combustion chip away at the green credentials of gas-powered ships, and efforts to limit this problem are an important part of ensuring the sustainability of LNG as a bunker fuel.

Over the longer term, fossil LNG will need to be replaced by bio- and synthetic LNG to reduce GHG emissions further.

"The Port of Gothenburg's ability to offer LNG bunkering for cruise vessels is the result of long-term investments aimed at enabling more environmentally responsible shipping," the port authority said.

"We extend our thanks to RC Ilma and her crew for a successful call and look forward to welcoming more cruise vessels choosing Gothenburg, where the infrastructure for low-emission operations is in place."