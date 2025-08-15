BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks New Fuels Sourcing and Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in Copenhagen, Rotterdam or Monaco. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a new fuels sourcing and business development manager for its sourcing brand, Unicore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in the sourcing, trading or origination of alternative fuels, as well as technical insight into bunkering operations, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The role could be based in Copenhagen, Rotterdam or Monaco.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Managing the sourcing and trading of alternative fuels (biofuels, LNG, bio-methanol) with primary focus on ARA and European markets

Developing strategic partnerships with suppliers and building long-term business relationships to secure competitive fuel sources

Identifying new business opportunities to expand our alternative fuels portfolio and increase market share

Monitor fuel specifications, regulatory compliance (IMO, FEUM), and market trends.

For more information, click here.