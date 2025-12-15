Ofiniti Digital Platform Used in More Than 25,000 Bunker Operations in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Suppliers were able to save 45 minutes on each delivery by digitalising bunker operations. Image Credit: Ofiniti

More than 25,000 bunker operations have been carried out using Ofiniti’s e-BDN and digital platform in 2025, according to the e-BDN provider Ofiniti.

Suppliers using Ofiniti’s digital platform FuelBoss delivered 500,000 mt of alternative fuels this year, the company said in its impact report 2025.

Ofiniti expects this volume to increase tenfold in 2026, as suppliers increasingly rely on digital tools to handle alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol and biofuels, which involve more complex compliance and emissions reporting.

“FuelBoss automates that burden," the company said.

“It standardises the process, gives every stakeholder the same data, and creates the digital custody chain required to validate the sustainability of new fuels.”

Ofiniti added that using digitalised bunker operations, suppliers were able to save 45 minutes per delivery.

Regulatory changes are also accelerating adoption.

Singapore made the use of e-BDNs mandatory for bunker deliveries from April this year, following a voluntary rollout that began in November 2023. Meanwhile, the ARA ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges are set to introduce their own MFM mandate for bunker barges over 300 GT from the start of 2026.

Ofiniti was spun out of classification society DNV.