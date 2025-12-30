Capital Clean Energy Carriers Orders Three LNG Carriers from South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first ship will be delivered in Q3 2028 and the rest two in Q1 2029. File Image / Pixabay

Greek shipping firm Capital Clean Energy Carriers has ordered three LNG carriers from HD Hyundai Samho in South Korea.

The shipbuilding contract is worth $769.5 million, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2028, with the remaining two expected in Q1 2029.

The company stated that these newbuilds will feature upgraded specifications, ranking them among the most efficient LNG carriers globally in terms of fuel consumption and boil-off rates.

With this latest order, Capital Clean Energy Carriers now has 12 LNG carriers in operation and nine on order.

"I believe that we have secured attractive pricing and payment terms for state of the art, high specification vessels, whose deliveries we expect to coincide with increased demand for LNG shipping from a number of LNG projects that are expected to come online in this timeline," Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Clean Energy Carriers, said.