MPA Adds Hunter Marine to Singapore Licensed Bunker Surveyor List

by Ship & Bunker News Team

38 licensed bunker surveying companies currently operate in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Hunter Marine Surveyors has been added to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) list of licensed bunker surveying companies in the Port of Singapore.

A total of 38 licensed bunker surveying companies currently operate in Singapore, as per the MPA’s new list of licensed bunker surveying companies released on Sunday.

That marks an increase from the 37 licensed bunker surveying companies included in the list published on January 1, 2026.

Australia-based Hunter Marine Surveyors was established in 1999 by Captain Andrew Graver and Captain Louis Koutelas, as per the firm’s website.

The latest MPA-licensed bunker surveying companies list can be viewed here.