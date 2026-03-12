Salalah Bunkering Suspended After Drone Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drones hit fuel storage tanks at the Port of Salalah on Wednesday afternoon. Image Credit: Port of Salalah

Port operations and bunkering at the Port of Salalah in Oman are currently suspended due to a drone attack that hit fuel storage tanks yesterday.

As of now, both bunkering and port operations are suspended at the port, a local source told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The suspension follows the attack on fuel storage infrastructure at the port, though the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

The incident comes days after a drone reportedly crashed in the vicinity of the port, although that event did not affect operations.

It is unclear at the moment when operations will resume, the source added.

Another source told Ship & Bunker there could be a temporary suspension in bunker supply as the situation is assessed.

Meanwhile, the Port of Duqm has reportedly seen two attacks over the past two weeks.

Salalah is one of the main bunkering locations in Oman, as well as hosting a major container transshipment hub.