Be8 Concludes B100 Marine Biofuel Trial in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Be8 claims the trial confirmed a 99.41% reduction in GHG emissions. Image Credit: Be8

Brazilian renewable energy firm Be8 has concluded a trial using its B100 marine biofuel on a cargo ship in Brazil.

The trial was completed in December in collaboration with Navegação Aliança and involved the vessel NM João Malmann, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessel used the biofuel while operating on inland waterways in Rio Grande do Sul.

Be8 claims the trial confirmed a 99.41% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional marine diesel.

During the test, the vessel carried out more than 50 hours of continuous navigation, operating across Porto Alegre, Rio Grande, Pelotas and Guaíba.

“The test was part of the 100% Biofuel Alliance Project, launched in 2024, bringing together technical and R&D teams from the two companies to accelerate more sustainable energy solutions for inland navigation, an essential modal for the logistics development of RS,” it said in the post.

Last year, Be8 and Vast announced its evaluating marine biofuel supply at Brazil’s Acu port.