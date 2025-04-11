Vast and Be8 Evaluate Marine Biofuel Supply at Brazil's Açu Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms will evaluate the potential for supplying biofuel blends at the port and assess its viability as an import hub for biofuel feedstocks. File Image / Pixabay

Terminal operator Vast Infraestrutura has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with biofuel producer Be8 to develop biofuel bunker supply at the Port of Açu, located in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Vast will assess the infrastructure required to support biofuel bunkering and facilitate connections between Be8, fuel distributors and potential customers - laying the groundwork for the marine biofuels market, the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Vast describes Açu as Brazil's second-busiest port by vessel traffic, with approximately 7,300 port calls recorded in 2024.

As part of the partnership, Vast will provide infrastructure to enable blending of biofuel with traditional marine fuels such as MGO, the company added.

The collaboration will also explore the port's potential as an import hub for biofuel feedstocks.

Vast intends to leverage its existing infrastructure to receive, store, and ship both biofuels and feedstocks.