Galveston LNG Bunker Port Partners with Loa Carbon for Synthetic LNG Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galveston LNG Bunker Port intends to start LNG bunker deliveries in 2028. Image Credit: Sea-LNG

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has signed a letter of intent with Loa Carbon to produce and supply e-LNG at its upcoming Texas City facility, expanding its offering beyond conventional LNG bunkering.

Under the agreement, Loa Carbon will supply e-methane to GLBP's terminal in Texas City, where it will be liquefied into e-LNG for use as marine fuel, GLBP said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The GLBP facility will supply e-LNG by bunker barge to the growing fleet of LNG-fuelled vessels operating in the greater Houston-Galveston area.

GLBP recently secured final approval from US authorities for the LNG bunker port project, with operations expected to begin by 2028.

"This partnership with Loa Carbon will enable GLBP to offer low-carbon e-LNG to customers in search of sustainable fuel solutions," Jonathan Cook, CEO for Pilot LNG, said.

"GLBP will be the first supplier of LNG bunker fuel to provide e-LNG in North America."

GLBP is a joint venture between Seapath Group and Pilot LNG.