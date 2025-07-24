Corsica Linea Ferry Cuts Bunker Use by Up to 22% with Wärtsilä Upgrades

Wärtsilä installed a bunch of systems to improve the fuel efficiency of the vessel. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

French ferry operator Corsica Linea’s RoPax ferry Pascal Paoli has achieved bunker fuel savings of up to 22% following a propulsion retrofit by marine propulsion firm Wärtsilä.

The upgrade included a new twin screw controllable pitch propeller system, energy-saving propeller cap, a controls retrofit, and optimised combinator curves for various operating modes, Wärtsilä said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Completed in late 2024, the improvements were validated through computational fluid dynamics simulations and confirmed during sea trials.

The fuel savings translate to around $7,700 per trip, along with a significant cut in emissions-- supporting Corsica Linea’s target of reducing CO2 output by 40% by 2030.

“We are extremely happy with the efficiency improvements resulting from this Wärtsilä retrofit package," Xavier Esnault, Energy transition project manager at Corsica Linea, said.

“The fuel savings are important, both from a cost perspective, as well as supporting our decarbonisation strategy to reach a reduction of 40% of our CO2 emissions by 2030.”