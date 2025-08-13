FLEX Commodities Hires Senior Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Teng was previously a bunker supply trader for Cockett Group in Singapore. Image Credit: FLEX Commodities

Marine fuel trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new senior supply trader in Singapore.

John Teng has joined the company as a senior supply trader in Singapore as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Teng was previously a bunker supply trader for Cockett Group in Singapore since August 2022.

He had earlier worked for Hanwa Co Ltd from 2015 to 2022, for Innovek from 2013 to 2015 and for Maybank Kim Eng Securities from 2012 to 2013.

"John brings deep industry expertise, strong market relationships, and a proven track record in delivering value to clients," the company said in the post.

"His background spans key roles at global trading houses, where he excelled in supply operations, client engagement, and building high-performing teams.

"We're excited to have him on board as we continue strengthening our global trading capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our partners."